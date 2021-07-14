Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to make her digital production debut. Tiku Weds Sheru will be the first digital project under the actor's label, as previously announced. Tiku Weds Sheru is both a love story and a dark satire. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined Tiku Weds Sheru's team.

Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut's production company, announced the news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the actor, it says, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru... We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru.. Filming begins soon." Kangana Ranaut also shared the news and welcomed the actor. The Queen actress wrote, "Welcome to the team, sir @nawazuddin_siddiqui @manikarnikafilms #tikuwedssheru.”

Aside from Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin will also be featured in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra,' alongside Neha Sharma.

On the work front, Kangana has a slew of upcoming films, including 'Dhaakad' and 'Thalaivi,' a biography about actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

'Tejas,' 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda,' and 'Emergency,' which is based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, are also in the works.

