Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2021 | 11:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Nikhil Advani’s The Moghuls is now The Empire, here are unknown details

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For reasons best known to them the makers of The Moghuls have now re-christened the series The Empire. The historical web series features Shabana Azmi who plays Babar’s grandmother Esan Daulat, Kunal Kapoor plays Babar, Dino Morea plays Shaybani Khan. Rahul Dev also plays a pivotal character.

Nikhil Advani’s The Moghuls is now The Empire, here are unknown details

The series to be streamed in August is based on the book Empire of the Moghuls by Alex Rutherford. It is being directed by Mitakshara Kumar who served as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani and Onir in I Am. It has been in the making since 2018, and the first season is now finally complete.

Curiously the entire cast and crew has been given a gag order by Disney+ Hotstar who have acquired the exclusive streaming rights for The Empire (formerly The Moghuls).

One member of the team spoke on condition of anonymity about the series, “I think we’ve all been sworn into secrecy considering the sensitive nature of the content. Delving into Moghul history at this time in India’s political history is not the most sensible thing to do. I think they decided to change the title for this very reason. I don’t think at the moment the country is in the mood to welcome a series on Mughal history.”

The team is hopeful that the strong content and the universal appeal of the presentation would override any preconceived prejudices the series may face.

Also Read: Nikkhil Advani announces a magnum opus series The Empire set at Disney+ Hotstar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come…

Nora Fatehi plays a RAW agent in Bhuj; role…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan…

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer…

SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a…

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification