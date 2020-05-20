Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shell-shocked by wife’s divorce demand

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The problems in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage had been brewing for some years now. But the demand for divorce still came as a shock to the actor who thought he would win back her trust. Throughout the lockdown his wife Aliya/ Anjali has been with her parents in Jabalpur. Their two children are with her.

The decision to seek a closure to the marriage came after she discussed it with her parents. Apparently, they have agreed to support her in her divorce decision. Nawaz who is now in his hometown in Uttarakhand doesn’t know what hit him. The divorce scandal comes just a few months after Nawaz’s sister passed away.

“More than himself, Nawaz is worried about his mother. The news of his impending divorce is being kept a secret from Nawaz’s mother for now. But for how long? There is no Eid celebrations in Nawaz’s household this year. There is nothing to celebrate,” informs a close source.

