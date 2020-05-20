Bollywood Hungama

Farhan Akhtar donates consignment of PPE kits to Cama hospital in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
As celebrities are doing everything they can to help those in need, it’s been revealed that actor Farhan Akhtar recently donated 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals to help the frontliners who have been working in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

On May 19, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that he has released the consignment of PPE kits to Cama Hospital in Mumbai. He thanked everyone who contributed to the kits. "Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed," he tweeted.

Farhan Akhtar urged everyone to donate and raise funds for the frontlines. "This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at http://tring.co.in/Farhan (/topic/farhan)- Akhtar," he added.

Farhan Akhtar joins a league of celebrities working towards helping the frontline workers combat COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

