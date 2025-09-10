Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially signed on for the upcoming dark-comedy thriller Blind Babu, directed by Ravi Varma. The project is now in production, with filming underway.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for Ravi Varma’s Blind Babu

Ravi Varma unveiled the news via his Instagram account, sharing a series of photos featuring Siddiqui alongside the film’s crew. In one snapshot, the actor and directors proudly hold the clapboard titled Blind Babu, signalling the start of filming. Another image features the entire team posing together, while a close-up of the clapperboard hints at the film's unique tone.

Accompanying the visuals is Varma’s caption, “Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur? Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense... but with dark comic relief... The journey of #BlindBabu begins now!”

Veteran actors Zakir Hussain, Pavan Malhotra, and Mukesh Tiwari are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film, though many details about the cast and crew remain under wraps.

In addition to this new venture, Siddiqui's film I’m Not An Actor premiered at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival in Washington, D.C., held from September 5–7.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience, Nawazuddin had said, “The festival is a very warm, cozy festival. They’re very caring of Asian films, and it brings us joy that ours is the opening film. We are all looking forward to seeing it with audiences from Washington. For me, to see an actor who is shooting in another country, thousands of miles away, on a video call, and act with them only on the video call for 30 days was a very new experience. After some point, we forgot about the technology and only focused on the emotions.”

Siddiqui is also set to appear in Raat Akeli Hai 2. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy Thama, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama marks another intriguing entry in Siddiqui’s expanding filmography.

