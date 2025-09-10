Yesterday, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself shooting for his highly anticipated next, Battle Of Galwan. As expected, it became a talking point, and most importantly, it also silenced the rumour mongers, who had been speculating that the war film had been shelved. Meanwhile, there were reports last week that Salman met the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh and that it had something to do with Battle Of Galwan. In this article, Bollywood Hungama would exclusively list out what happened at this high-profile meeting.

The INSIDE Story: Salman Khan’s meeting with Rajnath Singh clears roadblocks for Battle Of Galwan

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There were some issues about shooting Battle Of Galwan in Ladakh. The team of the film was concerned as this is the ideal season to shoot the film in the Union Territory. Time was running out and this is when Salman Khan requested a meeting with Mr Rajnath Singh. The Minister immediately agreed to have the meeting.”

The source continued, “The meeting was fruitful. Salman Khan told Mr Singh about the matter and the latter assured the former that it’ll be resolved. However, Mr Rajnath Singh requested that China should not be defamed in the film. The relations between India and China have improved due to the recent developments in world politics. The minister explained to him that he doesn’t want anything to go wrong between the two countries at this point.”

The source added, “Salman Khan accepted Mr Rajnath Singh’s condition and explained that their film is not anti-China in any way. In fact, it is a film that celebrates the Army and the bravery of our Armed Forces. He also promised that Battle Of Galwan will be a film that will make every Indian proud. Mr Salman also assured that as a true Indian, he understands his responsibilities and would never do anything that would harm the interests of our nation.”

The source then said, “Mr Rajnath Singh was very satisfied with Salman Khan’s reply. Both of them have always had a deep respect for each other and this meeting has only strengthened the sentiment.”

With the hurdles resolved, Battle Of Galwan is steadily moving forward under Apoorva Lakhia’s direction. The team is focused on completing the shoot, and an official announcement of the release date is expected in due course.

