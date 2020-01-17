Bollywood Hungama

National Commission for Women closes sexual harassment case against Indian Idol judge Anu Malik

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For the past two years, Anu Malik has been mired in controversy ever since #MeToo movement exploded in India. The music composer was fired from Indian Idol 11 after the channel was called by netizens and singers including Neha Bhasin, Sona Mohapatra, and Shweta Pandit among others. In November 2019, he returned to the show but again the makers were slammed.

National Commission for Women closes sexual harassment case against Indian Idol judge Anu Malik

In a lengthy post, Anu Malik said, “Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation but affected me and my family’s mental health left us traumatized and tarnished my career. I feel helpless like I am being cornered and suffocated.”

“Fighting a battle on social media is an endless process, at the end of which nobody wins. If this keeps on continuing, I will have no option but to knock on the doors of the courts to safeguard myself,” he said. “I don’t know how much more slander and dirt my family and I can take. The show must go on. But behind this happy face. I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want,” he concluded.

Now, National Commission for Women has closed the case against Anu Malik due to lack of communication and substantial evidence sought from the complaint. The complainant had said more women had complaints against Anu Malik but no complaint was filed. They said that this isn’t permanent closure of the case. If the complainant brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, they can reopen the case.

