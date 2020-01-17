Bollywood Hungama

Eminem drops surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, features late rapper Juice WRLD

ByMonica Yadav

Slim Shady is back without any warming! Eminem has dropped a surprise full-length album titled ‘Music to be Murdered By’. The album has collaborations from late Juice WRLD, Royce Da 5’9″, Anderson. Paak, Skylar Grey among others.

Eminem drops surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, features late rapper Juice Wrld

In the artwork of the album, Eminem is dressed in black and white suit while holding a sade. This is his eleventh studio album.

Eminem’s 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’ was also a surprise album that made its debut at No 1 on Billboard 200.

Music to Be Murdered By Album Tracklist

1. “Premonition (Intro)”
2. “Unaccommodating” featuring Young M.A
3. “You Gon’ Learn” featuring Royce 5’9″ and White Gold
4. “Alfred (Interlude)”
5. “Those Kinda Nights” (feat. Ed Sheeran)
6. “In Too Deep”
7. “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD
8. “Darkness”
9. “Leaving Heaven” featuring Skylar Grey
10. “Yah Yah” featuring Royce 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun)
11. “Stepdad (Intro)”
12. “Stepdad”
13. “Marsh”
14. “Never Love Again”
15. “Little Engine”
16. “Lock It Up” featuring Anderson .Paak
17. “Farewell”
18. “No Regrets” (feat. Don Toliver)
19. “I Will” featuring KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz
20. “Alfred (Outro)”

