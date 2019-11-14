During the MeToo movement, music composer Anu Malik was accused of sexual misconduct. Singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit were among the women who spoke out against Malik’s conduct. When recently Malik was reinstated aggrieved women, whose number has now amplified to include voices like Neha Bhasin, spoke out strongly against Sony Entertainment’s decision to reinstate Malik.

While Anu Malik has maintained his silence over the matter all this time, the musician now took to Twitter to post an elaborate statement stating his point of view on the matter. Anu Malik in his post said that he was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But he realised that his silence on the matter has been misconstrued as his weakness.

“Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health left us traumatized and tarnished my career. I feel helpless like I am being cornered and suffocated,” he wrote.

He said that the allegations only surface whenever he is on telelvision. “It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name. Why wasn’t this spoken about before? Why do these allegations resurface only when I am back on television, which is currently my only source of livelihood?

Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it,” he further wrote.

Anu Malik said that if this keeps continuing, he will fight it in court. “Fighting a battle on social media is an endless process, at the end of which nobody wins. If this keeps on continuing, I will have no option but to knock on the doors of the courts to safeguard myself,” he said.

“I don’t know how much more slander and dirt my family and I can take. The show must go on. But behind this happy face. I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want,” he concluded.

