Oscar-winning film Parasite’s director Bong Joon Ho has assembled an all-star cast Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Pattinson for his next sci-fi feature based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, at Warner Bros.

Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s next sci-fi film based on Mickey7

Bong Joon Ho will reportedly write, direct and produce for his production company Offscreen, alongside Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, as part of the latter’s overall deal with Warner Bros. The film reteams Bong and Choi with Brad Pitt’s Plan B following their successful collaboration on the director’s 2017 film Okja.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. The book is published by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan.

The as-yet-untitled project is also Bong’s first since his 2019 Oscar best picture and Cannes Palme d’Or winning dark comedy film Parasite. Other credits for the critically acclaimed filmmaker include Memories of Murder, the monster film The Host, the science fiction action film Snowpiercer and Okja among others. Bong Joon Ho is currently working on a Parasite series for HBO from Warner Bros. Discovery, with Choi, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick serving as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Naomi Ackie is set to star as Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Toni Collette is currently seen on the small screen in HBO's miniseries The Staircase and will also appear in the upcoming films The Estate and Mafia Mamma.

Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Robert Pattinson, known for portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series, is coming off of hits like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Also Read: 5 Things we can expect to be featured in the new Top Gun: Maverick that became a rage after the 1986 film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.