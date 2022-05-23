Benedict Cumberbatch has been tapped in to lead director Paul Greengrass' upcoming period drama The Hood.

Benedict Cumberbatch set to star in Paul Greengrass’ period drama The Hood based on England’s peasant-farmer revolt

According to Deadline, written and directed by Paul Greengrass, the period drama is about the peasant revolt in England. Benedict Cumberbatch will play a farmer who becomes the leader in an action drama. CAA Media Finance and FilmNation are selling the upcoming feature. Tyler Thompson’s Cross Creek is financing and producing. Thompson and Greggory Goodman are producing. Cross Creek is also producing Melody, the Jeremy Zag-directed animated musical that will star Katy Perry and is being sold here in the Cannes Market.

The Hood will be Greengrass’ first film since his last release News of the World in 2020 starring Tom Hanks. Other film credits include The Bourne Ultimatum, Captain Phillips, and United 93 for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

Moreover, Cumberbatch is coming off his Best Actor-nominated performance in Power of the Dog. The Oscar nominated actor will next appear in Netflix’s Wes Anderson-directed film adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar as well as in the sci-fi drama film Morning alongside Laura Dern.

Also Read: Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 first trailer briefly leaks online before official release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.