The team of Hanuman Ansh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, Shah spoke about spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba and discussed aspects of Indian culture, traditions and ethos with the team.

Hanuman Ansh team meets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

The meeting was attended by Hanuman Ansh writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi and producer Mahaveer Jain, among others. According to the team, Shah shared his knowledge of Indian cultural traditions and encouraged the makers to continue exploring such subjects through cinema.

The interaction comes days after the Hanuman Ansh team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Fadnavis had congratulated Chaturvedi and the team on the film following its theatrical release.

Amit Shah discusses Neem Karoli Baba with Hanuman Ansh team

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical film centred on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The team said Shah expressed his deep respect for Neem Karoli Baba during the meeting and spoke about the cultural and spiritual aspects associated with the subject.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. It is planned as the first instalment of a trilogy and is based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which draws from the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Chaturvedi and Mahaveer Jain also apprised Amit Shah about their upcoming film RamBola, which is based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas.

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles, alongside Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe, among others.

Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the film follows Lakshmi Narayan during his early years. After the death of his mother, he leaves home in search of God. His journey takes him across Northern India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

With Hanuman Ansh planned as the first part of a trilogy, the makers are looking to further explore the life and spiritual journey that inspired Chaturvedi's book and the film.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi and Mahaveer Jain Films join hands for RamBola

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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