Killer Jeans, one of India’s first homegrown denim brands, is changing the conversation around denim fashion in the country through its Genes of India campaign, with actor Meezaan Jafri as the face of the brand. The campaign looks at how denim has become a part of everyday dressing across India, and how each region, city and generation styles it in its own way.

Meezaan Jafri headlines Killer Jeans’ Genes of India campaign

Denim is now one of the most versatile and widely worn categories in Indian fashion. It is part of wardrobes across age groups and occasions, and it continues to influence how younger consumers dress for work, travel, social settings and celebrations. Genes of India builds on this shift, presenting denim as a shared part of Indian style, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Meezaan Jafri, as brand ambassador, connects with an audience that sees denim as a core part of personal style and not as a casual alternative. His styling reflects the fits and combinations that younger consumers are choosing today. “Denim is something almost everyone in India relates to, whatever their background or city,” said Meezaan Jafri. “What I like about Genes of India is that it doesn’t ask people to dress a certain way. It recognises that everyone wears denim differently, and that is what makes it ours.”

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The latest addition to the Killer line-up, Neo Flare brings a contemporary perspective to the classic flare silhouette. Designed to sit slim through the hip, thigh and knee, the fit gradually opens below the knee to create a longer, leaner profile. Neo Flare brings a fresh dimension to everyday denim and pairs effortlessly with everything from sneakers to boots.

The collection is complemented by Selvedge Denim, known for its distinctive character, texture and craftsmanship, alongside Killer’s range of fabric innovations. K-Tech Denim offers a lighter feel, SoftPro Denim delivers a softer hand-feel, while Cool Core Denim is designed to provide comfort across changing weather conditions. Together, these innovations reflect Killer’s focus on combining contemporary denim design with fit, functionality and comfort.

“Denim has always been something I’ve felt people can make their own. In India, that feels even more interesting because the way you wear it changes from city to city, from generation to generation, and from person to person. That’s what drew me to Genes of India; it’s not about one definition of denim, but about all the different ways we style it, live in it and make it part of who we are” said Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited.

Killer’s contribution to the category begins with its products. The brand designs for Indian consumers, with attention to fit, comfort and finish, and places weight on Indian manufacturing and the craftsmanship that goes into making denim. Through Genes of India, it aims to bring that work into focus and to support a stronger domestic denim category, where consumers can find quality, trend-relevant options made in India.

Killer believes Indian denim has significant room to grow, driven by rising fashion awareness, a greater willingness to experiment and demand for quality, locally made products.

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