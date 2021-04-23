Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani announced his next project - the Thadam remake - amid huge fanfare. The film that was supposed to star Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur in the lead and go on floors in November went through major changes. Sidharth expressed his reservations on the new screenplay and politely opted out of the film. This happened earlier this year and the film went in a limbo.

Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake

Now, there's movement on the same and the makers have now locked another star to play the lead. The source states, "Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked in to play the hero now. It's an action packed film which will have in double roles. This will also be Aditya's first double role ever. When Sid opted out, they were on the lookout for a good looking hero who's fantastic with action. Apart from Adi, Mrunal remains part of the cast."

Adi is currently finishing his other film with Ahmed Khan. "When he was approached for Thadam, he met the team and loved the script. He loved the duality of the characters. He has given them dates to begin the film sometime this year, after he wraps work on Om." Guess Sid's loss has now become his friend Adi's gain. But that's how the cookie crumbles in the industry.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra ‘ALMOST’ turned a writer for Thadam; Film now indefinitely put on HOLD

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj – The Pride…

Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19;…

SCOOP: Dharma Productions considering…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moves court…

SCOOP: As Maharashtra goes under lockdown,…

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification