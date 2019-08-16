Why did Alia Bhatt literally jump when she was offered Inshallah?

“I am starting Inshallah in 5 days so tremendous excitement and tremendous nervousness right now,” said Alia Bhatt in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar.

Alia Bhatt’s pairing with megastar Salman Khan in epic filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah is being looked at with a tremendous curiosity. What was Alia’s response when she was offered the film and was told that she will be starring opposite Salman? “I literally remember myself jumping. I was not in town, I was out of the country and I was doing something and I got a call and I was like.. literally I ran to the corner and I jumped up and down for 5 minutes because I was so excited,” Alia said gleefully.

Alia is one of the biggest stars in India and she is part of some red hot projects. This is what she has to say about some of her most eagerly awaited films and that too with top stars, “Sadak 2‘s shooting has begun, Brahmastra also is on, more or less almost over as well. The film is gonna be out next summer. So yeah next year is again gonna be very exciting year for me because you know working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, working with Salman for the first time, working with Ranbir for the first time, Ayan for the first time, Mr. Bachchan, like a lot of first time, my dad for the first time. So next year actually is gonna be super super super special and I really hope it goes well.”

