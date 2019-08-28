Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil, has kick-started his next ambitious project Mumbai Saga on August 27. The film, which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, began the shoot at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Mumbai where confrontation scenes were shot between the rivals and the gangster parties.

Now, it has been learnt that Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of Mumbai Saga and is set to join the team on August 28. She will essay the role of John Abraham’s love interest. Sanjay Gupta said that his gangster films often have strong female characters. Her character starts as John’s girlfriend who eventually becomes his wife. So, Sanjay wanted someone who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then a woman in her 30s. He has admired Kajal Aggarwal’s work, her strong screen presence and is glad they are collaborating.

Another new entrant is Samir Soni who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2. He is set to star as a gangster in the film and excited for is dark role. The actor has been watching gangster movies like Goodfellas and Casino to understand their body language and how they used to dress up etc. He was fed up of playing Mr Goody Two Shoes. With a dark character, he wants to explore more.

The film will have a start-to-finish schedule which will be completed by December. Only the climax won’t be shot in Mumbai since they require air-strip for the sequence. He also revealed that John Abraham was always on board for the film whereas he felt Emraan Hashmi was the perfect choice for the role since he and John complemented each other.

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. It is set for 2020 release

