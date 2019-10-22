Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.10.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Mumbai rains play a spoilsport for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream abode

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted on Monday overlooking the construction work of his bungalow at Versova. Work on his dream house had to be stopped during the monsoon. However, the recent spell of rain has also slowed down the construction work.

Mumbai rains play a spoilsport for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream abode

The actor will have to wait for some more time before his house his ready for accommodation. Once the actor moves in, his neighbours will be actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, who live in a bungalow alongside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the multi-starrer film Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.  The actor will also be seen in an interesting role in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. The trailer of the film is out and the film will be released on November 15. The actor is currently shooting for the film Bole Chudiyan which also features Tamannaah Bhatia.

Also Read: Housefull 4: The Bhoot song featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is your today’s quirk dose

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Housefull 4 rates to be at the…

Box Office Prediction: Housefull 4 to take…

Kartik Aaryan, the new Akshay Kumar?…

Bole Chudiyan director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui…

Taapsee Pannu talks about the incident that…

Farhad Samji calls Riteish Deshmukh and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification