Rhea Chakraborty is in the center of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. An FIR was filed against the actress by the late actor's family who accused her of abetment to suicide. Along with Rhea her family is also being questioned by the investigating authorities. Earlier today, the actress shared a video of her father getting mobbed by reporters outside their residence. Sharing the video, she sought help from Mumbai Police.

Soon after the post was shared on social media, an officer from the Mumbai Police team reportedly arrived at the actor' residence. As per reports, the officer came from the nearest Santacruz police station after the Chakraborty family complained about the media outside their residence.

Sharing the video of her father, Rhea wrote, “This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd . army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily. In covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou”. Rhea also shared a video of her building watchman who claimed that he was hit by the reporters and was relentlessly questioned about the actress.



