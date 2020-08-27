Punit Pathak is one of the renowned names in the dance industry. He started off his journey on Dance India Dance and has moved on to acting in the ABCD franchise along with being one of the judges on Dance Plus. Playing pivotal roles in Remo D’souza’s directed films, Punit Pathak took no time to become the audience’s favourite.

The choreographer recently got engaged and shared pictures on his social media. Looking ecstatic with his fiancé, Nidhi Moony Singh, the couple was dressed in traditional outfits as they flaunted their rings. He posted the pictures with the caption, “To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh PC : @tanmayechaudhary #ENGAGED”. Needless to say, wishes from his industry friends started pouring in, including Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, and Geeta Kapoor.

Take a look at his pictures.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

