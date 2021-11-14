A Mumbai-based businessman Nitin Barai has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman has lodged a complaint against them for allegedly duping him for an amount of Rs 1.51 crore. The FIR was filed on Saturday at the Bandra police station.

According to the complaint, in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit. The businessman in his complaint also claims that SFL Fitness company assured to provide him with a franchise and opening a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune. However, it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

The businessman in his complaint also added that when he requested his money back, they allegedly threatened him for the same. The Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Responding the FIR registered under their name Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Twitter handle and slammed the businessman. In her Tweet she wrote, "Woke Up To An Fir Registered In Raj And My Name! Shocked!! To Set The Record Straight, Sfl Fitness, A Venture Run By Kashiff Khan. He Had Taken Naming Rights Of Brand Sfl To Open Sfl Fitness Gyms Around The Country. All Deals Were Struck By Him & he Was Signatory In Banking &dayto Day Affairs. We Are Not Aware Of Any Of His Transactions Nor Have We Received A Single Rupee From Him For The Same. All Franchisee's Dealt Directly With Kashiff. The Company Closed In 2014 And Was Entirely Handled By Kashiff Khan. I Have Worked Very Hard Over The Last Mears, And It Pains Me To See That My Name & Reputation Is Getting Damaged & Dragged So Loosely, To Get Eyeballs. My Rights As A Law Abiding Proud Citizen In India Should Be Protected. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra".

