Akshay Kumar proved his superstardom once again with the mighty success of Sooryavanshi. The Diwali release, directed by Rohit Shetty, emerged as a true blue hit after a long time in Bollywood. And now fans and trade are eagerly waiting for Akshay's next, Prithviraj, which is scheduled to release on January 21, 2022. Yesterday, fans got an exciting update that the teaser of this film would be attached with the prints of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The con caper releases in cinemas on November 19.

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that fans won’t have to wait till next Friday to catch Prithviraj’s promo. A source said, “The producers of Prithviraj, Yash Raj Films (YRF), have decided to release the teaser online on Monday, November 15. Although the exact timing of the promo’s release is not known, it is expected to drop in the morning.”

Sharing details about the teaser, the source revealed, "The teaser is 1 minute, 22 seconds long. It won't give much idea on the story but will introduce viewers to the world and the era. Viewers will also get to see the grandeur of the film and it’s sure to enhance the hype."

Meanwhile, the exhibitors across the country have been instructed to play the teaser of Prithviraj before Bunty Aur Babli 2. The source revealed, “The theatre owners are sure to play it as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is fresh in everyone's minds. Hence it'll give an added boost to Prithviraj. The programming team of all the theatres have already started making schedules for next week in such a way that the teaser of Prithviraj can be accommodated in the shows of Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar. Besides Akshay Kumar and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in crucial roles.

