Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari passes away, actress pens a note saying ‘you were my guiding light, my strength’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari has passed away. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star took to Instagram to mourn the passing of her father in an emotional note.

Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari passes away, actress pens a note saying ‘you were my guiding light, my strength’

Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote, “My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

In the comments of the Instagram post, Sophie Choudry wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace.” Juhi Chawla, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor among others paid their condolences as well.

ALSO READ: Neelam Kothari plans clean, green ‘we time’ with husband Samir Soni and daughter Ahana

