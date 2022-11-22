comscore

Mugdha Godse to play Anurag Kashyap’s secretary in File No. 323

Bollywood News

Mugdha Godse will be seen in a glamorous role in the film that also stars Suniel Shetty

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Mugdha Godse will be making a comeback in a mainstream film after a hiatus in File No. 323. She will be seen playing the role of the secretary of Anurag Kashyap, who plays a pivotal role in the film that also stars Suniel Shetty.



As per the makers, the film will see Mugdha in a glamorous role and she will be wearing ‘top line western outfits.’ As she plays Anurag’s secretary, she will be seen taking care of his business relationships. Sources have also stated that the actress will start shooting for the film tomorrow itself.

Mugdha was last seen in Zee 5’s web-series The Broken News. The show mainly starred Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

File No 323 is directed by Karthik K while the film is produced under the banner of Cinema Entertainment.

Also read: Dharavi Bank: Vivek Oberoi as the honest cop aims at taking down the solo empire of Thalaivan aka Suniel Shetty in this trailer

