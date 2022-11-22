comscore

“Hate to be put into a mould”, says Bhumi Pednekar on Govinda Naam Mera

Bhumi Pednekar is happy with the response she has got for her work in Govinda Naam Mera

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Bhumi Pednekar plays Vicky Kaushal’s wife in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is happy to have been gaining praises for her work from the trailer of the film, which was recently out. Sharing her reaction, the actress said in a statement, “I’m actually thrilled that filmmakers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.”

"Hate to be put into a mould", says Bhumi Pednekar on Govinda Naam Mera

Coming onto her preferences as an artist, Bhumi added, “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.”

Also starring Kiara Advani and produced by Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December.

Also read: Govinda Naam Mera release date announced; new poster shows Vicky Kaushal sandwiched between Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar

More Pages: Govinda Naam Mera Box Office Collection

