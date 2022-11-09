Inspired from the popular 90s theme of a dreaded gangster and an honest cop, comes a series titled Dharavi Bank that will premiere on MX Player featuring Anna Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. While the latter has played villain in a few popular films, this time around he will be seen in the role of an honest police officer who does not relent, no matter the pressure. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty is a dreaded gangster, a Thalaivan (leader) of the slum area in Mumbai. While he is dreaded by the world, for some, he is no less than God himself.

The recent released trailer of Dharavi Bank gives us glimpses of not just characters but also the extensive action, gore, and violence that will be a part of this series. With Sonali Kulkarni playing a grey character of a politician, the series will showcase the journey of an ACP aka Assistant Commissioner of Police (played by Vivek Oberoi) who refuses to bow down against a powerful man and continues to fight his battles despite receiving several threats. On the other hand, Thalaivan aka Suniel Shetty would not let anything happen to his family and will safeguard them even if it means destroying others.

Describing the plotline in brief, MX player shared the trailer on social media, saying, “Thalaivan helms the biggest crime syndicate - 'Dharavi Bank', will JCP Jayant succeed in his pursuit to bring down this 30,000 CR crime nexus, in the heart of the city?”

Coming to the series, it is directed by Samit Kakkad and features Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, among others in supporting roles. All episodes of this thriller will premiere on November 19 on MX Player.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty recites Border dialogue as he flags off BSF marathon 2022 at JCP Attari, see photos

