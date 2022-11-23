comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.11.2022 | 10:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha to make her Telugu debut?

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

The buzz in Hyderabad is that Sonakshi Sinha is coming to town. The actress, currently busy wrapping up her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema in a film starring Nandamuri Balakrishnan.

Sonakshi Sinha to make her Telugu debut?

Sonakshi Sinha to make her Telugu debut?

Nandamuri, age 60, has been seen in over a hundred films for the last forty years. While the film that he plans to launch in December will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Interestingly the first film that Sonakshi Sinha was ever offered was a Tamil film opposite Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha channels inner diva in a glamourous black shimmer dress and crop jacket for Double XL promotions

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78…

Reema Kagti to collaborate with Amazon Prime…

Anurag Basu to direct Life In A Metro…

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya…

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification