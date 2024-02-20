Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took off to Goa on Sunday to tie the knot in Arossim which is expected to be a private but grand affair. The wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and adding to the lavishness of the events, we hear that DJ Ganesh has been roped in for their pre-wedding functions. While the celebrations is expected to have kicked off from February 19 onwards, we hear that the couple will be hosting their mehendi and sangeet on Tuesday, February 20, which will feature the DJ.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

According to a Pinkvilla report, DJ Ganesh has been given the responsibility to get together the entire wedding squad on the dance floor which is also expected to feature some Bollywood celebrities. For the unversed, the ceremonies will be held in the plush ITC Grand Resort and the preps have already kicked off in full swing. We hear that DJ will be playing some of the biggest chartbusters but it is yet to be seen if he will be playing the hits given by Rakul.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Varun Dhawan and his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal have already taken off for the wedding. Earlier reports also suggested that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who too have reached the venue, will be doing a special performance for the soon-to-be weds.

We also hear that DJ Ganesh, who has earned a lot of appreciation from the Bollywood clan and has played in multiple private B-town parties, will also be a part of the reception that will be hosted on Wednesday. For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating for about three years now, will be tying the knot amid a beachy backdrop in the presence of their friends and family, in a traditional ceremony on February 21.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Photos from their Goa venue go viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.