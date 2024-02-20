comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.02.2024 | 5:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

en Bollywood News Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

On Tuesday, Rakul and Jackky will kick off their mehendi and sangeet function in Goa.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took off to Goa on Sunday to tie the knot in Arossim which is expected to be a private but grand affair. The wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and adding to the lavishness of the events, we hear that DJ Ganesh has been roped in for their pre-wedding functions. While the celebrations is expected to have kicked off from February 19 onwards, we hear that the couple will be hosting their mehendi and sangeet on Tuesday, February 20, which will feature the DJ.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: DJ Ganesh to play at their Mehendi-Sangeet function on February 20

According to a Pinkvilla report, DJ Ganesh has been given the responsibility to get together the entire wedding squad on the dance floor which is also expected to feature some Bollywood celebrities. For the unversed, the ceremonies will be held in the plush ITC Grand Resort and the preps have already kicked off in full swing. We hear that DJ will be playing some of the biggest chartbusters but it is yet to be seen if he will be playing the hits given by Rakul.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Varun Dhawan and his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal have already taken off for the wedding. Earlier reports also suggested that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who too have reached the venue, will be doing a special performance for the soon-to-be weds.

We also hear that DJ Ganesh, who has earned a lot of appreciation from the Bollywood clan and has played in multiple private B-town parties, will also be a part of the reception that will be hosted on Wednesday. For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating for about three years now, will be tying the knot amid a beachy backdrop in the presence of their friends and family, in a traditional ceremony on February 21.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Photos from their Goa venue go viral

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Kiara Advani bags Ranveer…

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to…

Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP…

Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda…

Vikrant Massey makes SHOCKING revelation…

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set to perform…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification