Another remake is in works! The 1980 film The Burning Train that was a multistarrer is set for a reboot but with a twist. Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra are collaborating and will jointly produce the film which was directed by Juno's father Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather BR Chopra.

The Burning Train remake is set to roll later this year and will also be a multistarrer just like the original. The makers are currently finalizing the cast.

The film revolved around a train named the Super Express, that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. It was an adaptation of the 1975 Japanese movie The Bullet Train.

The cast included featuring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa, Vinod Mehra, Ranjeet, Simi Garewal, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri in the pivotal roles and music composed by R. D. Burman.

Delighted to announce the remake of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra . A classic by Ravi Chopra sir.Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago.@vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #BRFilms pic.twitter.com/5gDdx6sqKW — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) March 11, 2020

