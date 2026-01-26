Actor Mouni Roy has drawn widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing her briefly walking off the stage in the middle of a live performance at a wedding event in Haryana. The incident, which took place in Karnal, became a talking point after Roy shared a detailed account of what led to her decision, describing repeated harassment by members of the audience.

The viral video captures the actress pausing her performance, moving towards the stage exit, and then returning moments later to complete the act. While the clip initially left many speculating about the reason behind her sudden move, Roy later used Instagram Stories to explain the distressing experience that unfolded both before and during her time on stage.

According to the actress, the discomfort began as soon as she arrived at the venue. While making her way to the stage, some male guests allegedly crossed personal boundaries under the pretext of clicking photographs, placing their hands on her waist despite her objections. She indicated that she verbally asked them to remove their hands, but the behaviour left her visibly unsettled even before the performance began.

Things reportedly escalated once she was on stage. Roy explained that two men positioned themselves right in front of the stage, making lewd remarks, inappropriate hand gestures and calling out to her in a derogatory manner. When she initially tried to signal them to stop, they allegedly responded by throwing roses towards the stage, turning the situation more hostile rather than diffusing it. This moment, she noted, prompted her to walk off stage mid-performance out of shock and discomfort.

Adding to her distress, Roy pointed out that the stage was elevated, and the men were allegedly filming her from low angles. When others attempted to intervene and ask them to stop, the men reportedly responded with verbal abuse. She also expressed disappointment that neither the organisers nor family members present took steps to remove the men from the front rows, despite the repeated misconduct.

Roy described the experience as humiliating and traumatic, stressing that performers attend such events as invited guests, aiming to contribute to celebrations like weddings. She also highlighted a broader concern, noting that if established actors face such treatment, the situation could be far worse for newcomers in the industry.

The actress’s account resonated with many, including fellow celebrities. Bhumi Pednekar and Tahira Kashyap publicly expressed support by commenting on the video, applauding Roy for speaking up and taking a stand.

The incident has reignited conversations around safety, consent and accountability at public events, with many calling for stricter measures to ensure that artists can perform without fear of harassment.

