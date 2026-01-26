Madhavan reacts to Padma Shri honour; says, “With the Padma Shri, I feel my journey has just begun”

Madhavan, who ended 2025 with a bang in Dhurandhar, has begun the new year on a deeply heartening note. The Government of India has conferred upon him the prestigious Padma Shri.

I touched base with Madhavan soon after the announcement. The actor couldn’t be happier. “It’s like being told I’ve been doing something right. My life as an actor has always been unpredictable and you know what? I like it that way. Stability is for real life. By God’s grace, I have a fabulous wife and a son who makes me proud every day. Movies are where I seek adventure and excitement.

“My career has been like a rollercoaster. I started on television, then satellite, then Tamil cinema, and Hindi cinema. God has been kind. I never really had to encounter failure.”

And now, the Padma Shri. “It is truly the icing on the cake. I couldn’t be happier. My family and I are celebrating. We’ve never been happier.” Madhavan believes his journey is far from over. “The Padma Shri gives me a born-again feeling. I feel like my journey has just begun.”

