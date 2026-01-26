Luv Ranjan and his reputed production house, Luv Films, are on a roll. They’ll begin 2026 with Vadh 2, the second part of the much-loved Vadh (2022). Like the first installment, Vadh 2 also stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Meanwhile, they are also gearing up for another exciting flick, a biggie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Luv Ranjan opened up about this flick.

EXCLUSIVE: “Shocking they NEVER did action together” – Luv Ranjan confirms Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt’s FIRST-ever action film with tentatively titled action-adventure Ranger

There have been reports that the film is titled Ranger. When asked about it, Luv Ranjan clarified, “Ranger is a tentative title. As usual, we are trying to figure out the correct title (laughs). The release is 11 months away. So, hopefully, by then, we’ll be able to find one.”

Bollywood Hungama had exclusively broken the news that this adventure flick would release on December 4. Luv Ranjan confirmed, “Yes, it's true (that it would release on December 4).”

He also opened up on the casting of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt together, “Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together. It is very shocking. It is extremely exciting that we’ll get to see them in an action film for the first time.”

In the past, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt shared screen space in romantic saga, Mehbooba (2008), and comic capers such as Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002), All The Best (2009), Rascals (2011) and Son Of Sardaar (2012). They had a cameo in Ready (2011), which was also a comic caper, while Sanjay Dutt was seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn-fronted Raju Chacha (2000), also a comedy. Interestingly, both the actors were a part of actioners like LOC Kargil (2003), Tango Charlie (2005) and Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021) but never shared screen space. In that regard, Luv Ranjan’s next will be the first-ever film where the veteran actors will be pitted against each other.

Another exciting film from the stable of Luv Films this year is Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Without giving away much about the film, he stated, “I am producing it with Dino (Dinesh Vijan). It is shaping up great. Homi Adajania is a superb director.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vadh 2 trailer to drop digitally on January 27; Luv Ranjan reveals why it’s not a “forced sequel”: “When a small film does well, makers try to make the sequel grand…we haven’t changed the grain”

More Pages: Ranger Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.