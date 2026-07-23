Sonu Nigam declined to comment on the ongoing NEET protest during a media interaction and asked reporters to stop questioning him on the issue.

Singer Sonu Nigam chose not to comment on the ongoing NEET protest during a recent media interaction. While several celebrities from the film industry have spoken about the student-led movement, the singer refrained from sharing his views when questioned by reporters.

Sonu Nigam REFUSES to comment on NEET protest; tells reporters, “Abhi ho gaya, bas”

During the interaction, members of the media asked Sonu Nigam to react to the protests surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and the recent demonstrations demanding education reforms. However, the singer made it clear that he was not there to discuss the issue.

As reporters continued to press him for a response, Sonu declined to engage with the questions. He appeared visibly irritated by the repeated queries and was heard saying, "Abhi ho gaya, bas," signalling that he did not wish to continue the conversation on the subject.

The exact location and occasion of the media interaction remain unclear.

Several celebrities have reacted to the NEET protest

Sonu Nigam's decision to remain silent comes at a time when several film personalities have publicly expressed their views on the ongoing protests.

Actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Manoj Muntashir, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta and Imran Khan are among those who have commented on the issue in different ways. While some extended support to the students and called for dialogue and reforms, others urged that the movement should not be politicised or expressed differing views on how the protests have unfolded.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt backs students amid NEET protest in heartfelt note: “Their courage humbles me”

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