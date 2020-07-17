Actor Mouni Roy was stuck in Abu Dhabi for over three months due to the lockdown amid Coronavirus pandemic. The actress returned to Mumbai as soon as the restrictions were lifted but quickly had to resume shoot. Now, she has flown to London in order to begin shooting for next project details of which are kept under wraps.

Speaking to a tabloid, Mouni Roy said that she is petrified and nervous to work as the actors are the only ones on set who won't be wearing gloves or masks while they are in the shoot. She was eagerly waiting to resume work. She said they will have to get used to the new normal.

She further said that she will take one day at a time since these circumstances are all new to her. They have been promised that all safety protocols are in place and social distancing would be practiced on set. So, she is hoping for the best.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. She will next star in Ayan Mukerji's superhero trilogy, Brahmastra starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna.

