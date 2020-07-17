Bollywood Hungama

“My next is with Ayushmann Khurrana” – Anubhav Sinha

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The super-choosy Ayushmann Khurrana has made up his mind about his next project. He is teaming up with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for another hard-hitting political drama. While Sinha confirms his second collaboration with Khurrana he refuses to divulge any information on the content of the proposed film.

But it can be safely divulged that the Sinha - Khurrana partnership this time would be even more intense, politically relevant and hard-hitting. “Anubhav Sinha plans to go into a contemporary subject about present-day politics which normally other filmmakers would shy away from. But then Anubhav has lost his fear of flying. He is willing to go anywhere with his cinema,” says a friend of Sinha.

Many including this writer consider Article 15 to be the best film of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. After two back-to-back disappointments, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, Khurrana needs to get back into shape. And what better onscreen architect of renovation than Anubhav Sinha who has gone from Tum Bin to Mulk in a span of two decades.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha says nepotism has become a fashionable word to use

