Mouni Roy auctions her paintings to donate the money to Cyclone Amphan relief fund

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the nation struggles to battle COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities continue to do their bit. Actress Mouni Roy who's known for her powerful on-screen performances has now come forward to help those in major need of support. The star has now decided to auction her paintings, pictures of which she shares on social media and use the proceeds for a noble cause. In a special post, Mouni shared that she will contribute the amount for cyclone Amphan relief fund.

For the unversed, the catastrophic Supercyclone Amphan tore through West Bengal affecting the southern zone including the capital city of Kolkata. The proceeds from the auctions will be contributed towards Goonj's Rahat Amphan relief fund. Goonj is a Non-Profit Organisation headquartered in Delhi, India which undertakes disaster relief, humanitarian aid and community development.

Announcing the same, Mouni wrote on her social media handle, "As we all are aware of the tough times that the cyclone Amphan brought upon West Bengal, I have decided to auction my paintings and all the fundraising proceeds from this auction will be contributed towards Goonj's Rahat Amphan relief fund. For more details please log on to https://goonj.org/rahat-amphan/, you can also donate through the link in the bio - https://goonj.org/donate."

Touted as one of the most promising stars in the movie business today, Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more.

Also Read: Mouni Roy goes crazy during the lockdown and her expressions are priceless!

