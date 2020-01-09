Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that the Maharashtra government has made the film tax free in the state.

Sharing the news the director wrote, “Heartfelt Gratitude!! Thank you Hon’ble CM @OfficeofUT ji ???? for imparting TAX-FREE status in our attempt of bringing the Maratha Glory to the screen through #Panipat !



The film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761. The film released a month ago on December 6 and clashed at the box office with the film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Panipat had landed in a controversy over the portrayal of a character which led to protests in Rajasthan. Their complaint was regarding the scene involving Maharaja Surajmal, his dialect which they claimed was inaccurate and his depiction as a greedy ruler. The makers later edited out 11-minutes of the controversial scene.

Panipat was produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar’s company Vision World.

