Last Updated 20.01.2022 | 2:08 PM IST

EXO’s Chen is a father of two; SM Entertainment confirms his wife gave birth to second child

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean pop-group EXO member Chen is now the proud father of two children. On January 19,  it was stated that his wife recently gave birth to their second child.

EXO’s Chen is a father of two; SM Entertainment confirms his wife gave birth to second child

In response to the Xportsnews report, his agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news was true. On January 13, 2020, Chen announced his upcoming marriage with his then-girlfriend, a non-celebrity, with a private ceremony attended by both of their families. It was also announced that Chen's fiancée was pregnant. Their first child, a daughter, was born on April 29 of that year. In November of last year, it was revealed that Chen and his wife are expecting their second child.

On the work front, Chen released a digital single titled 'Hello' in October 2020 before announcing that he was set to enlist for his mandatory military service. He enlisted as an active duty soldier on October 26 and is currently serving in the military.

Also Read: EXO’s Chen’s wife pregnant with second child, SM Entertainment confirms

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

