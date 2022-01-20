South Korean pop-group EXO member Chen is now the proud father of two children. On January 19, it was stated that his wife recently gave birth to their second child.

In response to the Xportsnews report, his agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news was true. On January 13, 2020, Chen announced his upcoming marriage with his then-girlfriend, a non-celebrity, with a private ceremony attended by both of their families. It was also announced that Chen's fiancée was pregnant. Their first child, a daughter, was born on April 29 of that year. In November of last year, it was revealed that Chen and his wife are expecting their second child.

On the work front, Chen released a digital single titled 'Hello' in October 2020 before announcing that he was set to enlist for his mandatory military service. He enlisted as an active duty soldier on October 26 and is currently serving in the military.

