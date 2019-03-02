Mohit Suri’s untitled next with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani gets a release date!

Popularly known to rein the thriller genre in Bollywood, Mohit Suri has been working on yet another revenge thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. This project does not have a title yet, but there have been confirmed reports of Kunal Khemmu and Anil Kapoor being roped in for pivotal roles in this thriller. There have been no confirmed reports of when the shooting will commence.

Even though Disha and Aditya are the leads in the film, Anil Kapoor’s character will have an equally meaty part. The movie is being said to be shot extensively in Goa. The thriller’s features Goa in the plot and hence the shooting will mostly be done there. A source close to the project has now revealed that the untitled project now has a release date and it is going to hit the screens on the day of love! Yes, it is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

We are excited to Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani share the screen space for the first time and this will be the first time that Disha will be starring in a thriller. She was earlier seen in Baaghi 2 opposite her alleged beau, Tiger Shroff. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, is collaborating with Mohit Suri for the second time; Aashiqui 2 marked their first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. How excited are you to see this fresh pair on screen? Do let us know.

