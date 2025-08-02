Filmmaker Mohit Suri has marked the extraordinary success of his latest film Saiyaara with a gesture that reflects both gratitude and compassion. As the film inches toward the Rs. 300 crore club in India, Suri chose to step away from conventional Bollywood celebrations and instead organized a food distribution drive in Mumbai.

Mohit Suri celebrates Saiyaara’s success with ‘bhog’ distribution at Shree Mukteshwar Devalaya temple in Juhu

Saiyaara, which released on July 18, has become a box office phenomenon. Starring two fresh faces — Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda — the film has won over audiences with its emotional storyline, memorable music, and striking performances.

In a touching celebration of the film’s rising success, Suri visited the Shree Mukteshwar Devalaya temple in Juhu on August 2. There, he sought blessings and was later seen distributing bhog to devotees and the needy — a symbolic act of sharing the joy of the film’s journey with the larger community.

Known for directing emotional blockbusters like Aashiqui 2, Suri has once again proven his ability to connect with audiences through storytelling — and now, through thoughtful action as well.

With Saiyaara continuing its dream run at the box office and capturing hearts nationwide, Suri’s celebration stands out not just for its humility, but for the message it sends — success feels richer when shared.

