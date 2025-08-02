BREAKING: Hilarious friendship film Side Heroes announced by Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films, starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, on the eve of Friendship Day; to release on Friendship Day 2026

This Friendship Day just got better as Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are all set to come together for the first time on screen. Producers Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films are thrilled to announce their latest cinematic venture, Side Heroes, a heartfelt and hilarious ode to friendship, nostalgia, and rediscovering joy. The film will bring together three powerhouses of comedy, promising audiences an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and warmth.

The makers have also dropped an asset. It's a Friendship Day surprise, and seeing the three boys together with Imtiaz Ali is sure to be a treat.

The film tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.

Known for their impeccable comic timing and ability to leave audiences in splits, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to deliver a triple dose of rib-tickling entertainment. Their combined on-screen chemistry is anticipated to be a major highlight, guaranteeing abundant laughter.

Side Heroes is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, and produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Reeyan Shah. It is presented by Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Window Seat Films.

MJF Producers Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shared, “Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their lives during a reunion, told through the filter of humour and emotions. It’s just the kind of film that excites all of us. We are looking forward to this journey with the amazingly talented cast and crew”.

The film is expected to go on floors soon. If this announcement is anything to go by, a lovable film about life and friendships is on its way to our screens on Friendship Day 2026.

