In a moment fans across the globe have long awaited, Shah Rukh Khan has finally clinched his first National Film Award, marking a historic milestone in a legendary career that spans over three decades. The superstar was honoured for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which redefined his on-screen persona and heralded one of Bollywood’s biggest comebacks.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to receiving first-ever National Award: “Overwhelmed, humbled, grateful… ready with one hand!”

Taking to social media to express his gratitude, Khan shared a moving video thanking the jury, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, director Atlee, his family, and his fans. The video, laced with his trademark wit and charm, quickly went viral — particularly his iconic line, “Half a hug to everyone today… just keep the popcorn ready. I’ll be back on screen soon — with one hand, ready,” he said as he dropped a video showcasing his gratitude and the comment about a half hug? Well, that’s the consequence of a latest injury the superstar suffered on the sets of his upcoming film.

Further continuing his heartfelt speech, SRK shared, “To be honoured with the National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. This award is a reminder that acting is not just a job — it’s a responsibility. A responsibility to show truth on screen.”

He acknowledged the creators who shaped his transformative year, adding, “Thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed, and especially Atlee sir and his team for trusting me. Atlee sir, this is — like you say — mass.”

Khan also praised his team and family, calling them the pillars behind his success. “They bear with my eccentricities and impatience and make me look much better than I am — like even now in this video. My wife and kids love me like I’m the child in the house. They know cinema takes me away from them, but they bear it with a smile,” he added.

Asserting that the award is not just personal, SRK also addressed his fans directly and stated, “Thank you for all the cheers and the tears. Thank you for pausing your scrolling to watch me. This award is for you — as each one is.”

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025



Khan’s win marks a major turning point in Indian cinema. After facing a lull in the late 2010s, SRK’s resurgence in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki brought back the mass hysteria to box offices, reestablishing him as a cultural phenomenon. His role in Jawan — a blend of action, emotion, and political messaging — showcased a new depth to the King of Romance, proving once again that reinvention is his greatest strength.

As fans across the globe celebrate the overdue honour, the actor’s promise to return “soon on screen” ensures that the King’s reign is far from over.

Also Read: Farah Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for Jawan: “This time the shiddat se koshish really came thru”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.