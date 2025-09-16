Over the years, Bigg Boss has become one of the most talked-about reality shows on Indian television, with celebrities often revealing that they were approached to participate. Actress Tanushree Dutta is the latest to make such a revelation, stating that she has been approached for the show repeatedly over the last 11 years.

Tanushree Dutta reveals she turned down Rs 1.65 crore offer for Bigg Boss 19: “I’m not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me”

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Tanushree confirmed that she declined the offer this year as well, despite being offered a substantial amount. “Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can’t stay in a place like that; I don’t even stay with my own family. I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me Rs 1.65 crore to be a part of the show. There’s another Bollywood celebrity at my same level who was paid the same amount. I’ve received a call from the Bigg Boss stylist too, who requested me and said she would take care of my diet. I said even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn’t go,” she said.

Explaining her reasons, Tanushree spoke about her need for privacy and comfort. “Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there… I can’t do that. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on JioCinema and airs on Colors TV with a slight delay. After two weeks without eliminations, the third weekend special episode witnessed a double elimination, adding fresh twists to the season.

