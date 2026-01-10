The financial crunch in the Telugu film industry is no longer a hidden concern it is a living reality. Another major Telugu project has now hit a serious monetary snag, and under rather embarrassing circumstances.

Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue

The makers of an under-production, untitled Chiranjeevi starrer being directed by Bobby had presumed that Mohanlal would appear in a cameo as a goodwill gesture. The film reportedly features a pivotal cameo designed for a big star—on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s memorable appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Andha Kanoon.

For this role, director Bobby approached Mohanlal, banking on the cordial real-life relationship between the two legends, who have never shared screen space before. The expectation was that Mohanlal would do the part without remuneration.

However, the plan hit a roadblock when Mohanlal reportedly surprised the producers by quoting a fee of Rs. 30 crore for the cameo. The demand left the makers reeling, forcing them to quickly explore alternative options and approach a Telugu star willing to step in without a fee.

A source close to the development says, “At the moment, Telugu producers can’t afford to pay Rs. 30 crore to any leading man even for a full-fledged role, let alone for a cameo.”

The episode starkly highlights the financial pressures currently facing the Telugu film industry, where even marquee collaborations are being re-evaluated in the face of rising costs and tightening budgets.

