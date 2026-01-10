comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue

en Bollywood News Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue
By Subhash K. Jha -

The financial crunch in the Telugu film industry is no longer a hidden concern it is a living reality. Another major Telugu project has now hit a serious monetary snag, and under rather embarrassing circumstances.

Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue

Mohanlal drops out of Chiranjeevi starrer over fee issue

The makers of an under-production, untitled Chiranjeevi starrer being directed by Bobby had presumed that Mohanlal would appear in a cameo as a goodwill gesture. The film reportedly features a pivotal cameo designed for a big star—on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s memorable appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Andha Kanoon.

For this role, director Bobby approached Mohanlal, banking on the cordial real-life relationship between the two legends, who have never shared screen space before. The expectation was that Mohanlal would do the part without remuneration.

However, the plan hit a roadblock when Mohanlal reportedly surprised the producers by quoting a fee of Rs. 30 crore for the cameo. The demand left the makers reeling, forcing them to quickly explore alternative options and approach a Telugu star willing to step in without a fee.

A source close to the development says, “At the moment, Telugu producers can’t afford to pay Rs. 30 crore to any leading man even for a full-fledged role, let alone for a cameo.”

The episode starkly highlights the financial pressures currently facing the Telugu film industry, where even marquee collaborations are being re-evaluated in the face of rising costs and tightening budgets.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi–Mohanlal collaboration confirmed; Bobby Kolli reunites with megastar

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification