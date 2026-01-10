S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated collaboration is likely to arrive in cinemas on April 15, 2027. The date is currently being finalised for the release of Rajamouli’s mega-epic Varanasi. With Mahesh Babu reportedly portraying an avatar of Lord Rama in the film, Rama Navami is being viewed as the most opportune and auspicious occasion for its theatrical debut.

Rajamouli targets Ram Navami 2027 release for Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

Sources indicate that the makers are also exploring the possibility of shooting portions of the film in and around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, these plans remain subject to the necessary permissions and adherence to official protocol.

If the date is locked, Varanasi would mark one of the most symbolically timed releases in recent Indian cinema, aligning Rajamouli’s epic vision with a culturally significant festival.

