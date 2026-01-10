Yash Raj Films has officially amped up the excitement around one of its most celebrated franchises. The studio has announced that Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has been preponed to January 30, 2026, moving the film closer to audiences ahead of schedule. Alongside the date announcement, the makers also unveiled the first poster, offering a gripping glimpse into what promises to be the darkest and most intense chapter of the franchise so far.

Mardaani 3 preponed to January 30, 2026; Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Roy in darkest chapter yet

For over a decade, Mardaani has stood tall as Hindi cinema’s biggest and only solo female-led cop franchise, earning widespread acclaim and cult status among viewers. With its third instalment, Rani Mukerji reprises her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless and uncompromising police officer who fights relentlessly for justice.

According to YRF, Mardaani 3 will present a bloody and violent face-off between good and evil, as Shivani embarks on an extraordinary race against time to rescue scores of missing girls across the country. The newly released poster underscores this urgency, visually hinting at a high-stakes hunt where every second counts and the consequences of failure are devastating.

Earlier, Rani Mukerji had described the film as “dark, deadly and brutal”, a statement that immediately sparked curiosity among fans and cinephiles. Her words suggested that the third instalment would push boundaries even further, both emotionally and thematically, while staying true to the franchise’s socially relevant core.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the series’ tradition of tackling uncomfortable and pressing social realities. The first film took a hard-hitting look at human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 delved into the disturbing psyche of a psychotic serial rapist who challenged the system at every step. The upcoming chapter is said to explore yet another dark and brutal reality of society, reinforcing the franchise’s reputation for fearless storytelling.

With its preponed release, intense premise, and Rani Mukerji’s powerful return as Shivani Roy, Mardaani 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of 2026. As the countdown begins, expectations are high for a film that promises not just edge-of-the-seat entertainment, but also a hard-hitting cinematic experience.

