Chiranjeevi–Mohanlal collaboration confirmed; Bobby Kolli reunites with megastar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Chiranjeevi–Mohanlal collaboration confirmed; Bobby Kolli reunites with megastar

By Subhash K. Jha -

Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli, who earlier collaborated on Waltair Veerayya, are all set to reunite for their second project together. Multiple sources reveal that Mohanlal will join Chiranjeevi for the first time in his career. The two legends have long expressed deep admiration for each other’s work and often meet socially whenever they are in the same city.

Surprisingly, no one has previously attempted to bring Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi together on screen, making this collaboration a historic first for Indian cinema.

Shedding more light on the project, a source reveals, “Chiranjeevi plays the lead, while Mohanlal makes a powerful entry midway through the film—much like Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic appearance in Andha Kanoon.”

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh reunite for a high-energy dance number in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

