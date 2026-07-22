The actor says he had objected to the use of his dubbed line in the teaser, days after reports claimed his voice had been removed from the film's promotional material.

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has issued a public clarification distancing himself from the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Chauhaan, stating that he has no association with the film despite his voice featuring in its teaser. The actor shared a detailed note on social media, explaining that he had recorded a line for the makers in good faith without being informed about the context in which it would eventually be used.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub clarifies he is not part of Ajay Devgn starrer Chauhaan after teaser voice controversy

Zeeshan's statement comes around 10 days after reports suggested that his voice had been removed from the Chauhaan teaser. While he did not mention the film by name in his note, it was widely understood that he was referring to Chauhaan, whose teaser had initially opened with a narration in his voice.

Sharing his statement, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, “Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago.”

The clarification comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Chauhaan. The film has already been facing resistance over its alleged depiction of people in Kashmir confronting the armed forces, sparking debate on social media. Zeeshan Ayub, too, found himself at the receiving end of online trolling after viewers noticed his voice in the teaser, prompting speculation about his involvement in the project.

The actor concluded his note by reiterating his position and drawing attention to the ongoing student protests in the country. “Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN.”

Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the… — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) July 21, 2026



Produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan features Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before avatar. While the film has generated considerable buzz since its announcement, it has also remained at the centre of public discourse following the teaser's release and the controversy surrounding its subject matter.

Also Read: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s voice removed from updated Chauhaan teaser? Here’s what we know!

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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