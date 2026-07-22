The actor clarified he has no association with the Laxman Utekar directorial after discovering his dubbed line featured in the teaser.

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub has publicly distanced himself from the upcoming Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, claiming that his voice was used in the film's teaser without his knowledge of the context. The actor took to social media to issue a detailed clarification, asserting that he has no association with the project and had objected to the use of his voice immediately after the teaser was released.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub distances himself from Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha; says his voice was used without context

Although Zeeshan Ayub did not explicitly mention the name of the film in his note, it was widely inferred that he was referring to Eetha, whose teaser had opened with a narration in his voice. According to the actor, he had agreed to dub a single line months ago after being approached by people he knew personally, without being informed about the larger context in which it would eventually be used.

Sharing his statement on X aka Twitter, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub wrote, “Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago.”

Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the… — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) July 21, 2026



The actor further used the opportunity to reiterate his stand while shifting focus to the ongoing student protests in the country. “Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, fondly known as Eethabai. The biographical drama stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles, and traces the inspiring journey of the celebrated folk theatre icon from humble beginnings to becoming one of Maharashtra's most revered cultural figures.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha won’t arrive on August 28; likely to be preponed or postponed

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