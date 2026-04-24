The much-awaited collaboration between filmmaker Mohit Suri and composer Mithoon is set to continue with a new romantic project starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The upcoming film, backed by Yash Raj Films, has already generated strong buzz, and the latest update about Mithoon joining the team has only heightened excitement among music lovers.

Mithoon reunites with Mohit Suri for the next Ahaan Panday – Aneet Padda starrer; composer begins work on intense love story

Known for creating some of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic soundtracks, Mithoon has officially come on board the yet-untitled project, which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film is being backed by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, who was also associated with Saiyaara.

According to a source close to the development, the composer has already started work on the music for the film. “It is going to be an intense love story with YRF, and the music will reflect that emotional depth. There’s also buzz that the team is keen on introducing a new voice with this album,” the source revealed.

The Mohit Suri-Mithoon partnership has long been regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most successful filmmaker-composer collaborations. Their journey began with Zeher, which featured the unforgettable track ‘Woh Lamhe’. Over the years, the duo has consistently delivered music that connected deeply with audiences and helped define the romantic genre in Bollywood.

Some of their most popular collaborations include Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, and Malang. Songs from these films continue to enjoy massive popularity, with several tracks becoming timeless additions to Bollywood playlists. Their recent success with Saiyaara further strengthened their reputation as a dependable creative pairing known for emotionally resonant music. Speaking about the expectations surrounding their latest collaboration, the source added, “One can expect nothing short of extraordinary from this collaboration, especially after the response to Saiyaara.”

The upcoming film also marks another important step in the careers of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are being positioned as a loved on-screen pair in the romantic space. With Mohit Suri at the helm and Mithoon crafting the soundtrack, the project is expected to rely heavily on emotion, storytelling, and memorable music.

As the film moves closer to production, industry watchers and fans alike will be eager to see how Mohit Suri and Mithoon once again recreate the magic that has made them one of Bollywood’s most celebrated creative duos.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday’s next is a twisted love story for Aditya Chopra

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