Actor Ranveer Singh has collaborated with adidas Originals to introduce a special India-focused edition of the iconic Adidas Superstar, marking what the brand describes as its first hyperlocal statement from the country. The launch positions Indian creative influence within the global sneaker conversation while celebrating a silhouette that has remained culturally relevant for more than five decades.

Ranveer Singh teams up with adidas Originals to launch India-inspired Superstar sneaker

The newly unveiled Ranveer Singh Superstar draws directly from the actor’s personality and visual identity. The design takes inspiration from the Royal Bengal Tiger, which Singh describes as his spirit animal. This influence appears across several elements of the sneaker, including tiger-inspired detailing along the signature three stripes. The shoe features a bold black-and-white base palette, layered with jewel-like accents and a custom “Ranveer Singh” insignia that adds depth and texture to the silhouette.

According to the brand, the collaboration represents more than a celebrity design partnership. It signals a shift toward recognising India as an important contributor to global sneaker culture. The campaign introducing the sneaker is set in what is described as an “urban jungle” environment, reflecting instinct, individuality, and creative expression. At the centre of the narrative is Ranveer Singh, whose presence anchors the campaign’s exploration of contrasts such as restraint and freedom, precision and chaos.

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Speaking about the launch, Bhawna Sikka, Senior Brand Director at adidas India, said, “We are proud to unveil the adidas Originals Ranveer Singh Superstar, a landmark moment for the brand in India. For over 50 years, the Superstar has stood as a symbol of originality across generations. This first co-created drop from India reinforces its place at the heart of global sneaker culture, while highlighting India’s growing influence in shaping what comes next. Our decade-long partnership with Ranveer Singh makes this moment even more meaningful as he becomes the first collaborator from India to reinterpret this iconic silhouette.”

Ranveer Singh also reflected on the collaboration as a personal milestone. He shared, “The Superstar has always been a part of my journey. From my first pair in college to co-creating my own today, this feels like a full circle moment. This design is an extension of who I am. The Royal Bengal tiger, my spirit animal, represents a raw, instinctive energy that felt natural to bring into the design. ‘Unleash the Original’ is something I deeply believe in, owning who you are. I am excited to share my take on this iconic silhouette with the community and be part of a legacy that continues to inspire originals around the world.”

With this release, adidas Originals strengthens the legacy of the Superstar while bringing Indian storytelling and design perspectives into sharper global focus through one of its most recognisable silhouettes.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh features in mysterious new Adidas campaign; teases fans online with cryptic post

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